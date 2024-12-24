Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 1.25 cents at $4.47 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 3 cents at $5.36 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 0.25 cent at $3.51 a bushel. Jan. soybeans fell by 2.25 cents at $9.72 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 0.43 cent at $1.88 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 0.95 cent at $2.57 a pound. Feb. hogs lost 0.22 cent at $.86 a pound.

