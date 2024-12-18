Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.38…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.38 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.41 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 2.75 cents at $3.58 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $9.52 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off 1.37 cents at $1.89 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was off 0.47 cent at $2.57 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.5 cent at $.84 a pound.

