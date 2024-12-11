Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.48…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.48 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.62 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 6.25 cents at $3.59 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 0.5 cent at $9.96 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 2.45 cents at $1.91 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.7 cents at $2.59 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.57 cent at $.84 a pound.

