Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.50 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 3.5 cents at $5.65 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 1 cents at $3.52 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 3.5 cents at $9.91 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell by 0.03 cent at $1.89 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 0.1 cent at $2.57 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.4 cent at $.85 a pound.

