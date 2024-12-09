Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.41 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 4 cents at $5.58 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 5 cents at $3.57 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $9.89 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 1.17 cents at $1.87 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 0.63 cent at $2.56 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 0.68 cent at $.86 a pound.

