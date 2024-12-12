Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 2.25 cents at $4.46 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.63 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.56 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 0.5 cent at $9.96 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.43 cent at $1.92 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 0.7 cent at $2.60 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.3 cent at $.85 a pound.

