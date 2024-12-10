Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 1 cents at $4.41 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 1 cents at $5.58 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 3.75 cents at $3.58 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 3.75 cents at $9.94 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.23 cent at $1.87 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.2 cent at $2.56 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.33 cent at $.87 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.