Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 3.25 cents at $4.57 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 4.75 cents at $5.51 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 4.5 cents at $3.23 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 12 cents at $9.92 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.4 cent at $1.91 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 0.65 cent at $2.61 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.15 cent at $.84 a pound.

