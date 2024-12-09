Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.41 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 5 cents at $5.62 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 4.25 cents at $9.98 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 0.28 cent at $1.86 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 0.43 cent at $2.56 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 0.15 cent at $.87 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.