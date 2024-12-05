Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.30 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 2.5 cents at $5.51 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 0.5 cent at $3.79 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 3.25 cents at $9.87 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $1.88 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.55 cent at $2.58 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.86 a pound.

