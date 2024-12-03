Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 2.75 cents at $4.35 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 8.75 cents at $5.56 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 0.5 cent at $3.70 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 10.75 cents at $9.96 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.17 cent at $1.88 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.77 cent at $2.58 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.17 cent at $.88 a pound.

