Good Times Restaurants: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Thursday reported earnings of $230,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Golden, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The regional quick service restaurant chain posted revenue of $35.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.6 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $142.3 million.

