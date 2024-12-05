GMS: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUCKER, Ga. (AP) — TUCKER, Ga. (AP) — GMS Inc. (GMS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $53.5 million.…

TUCKER, Ga. (AP) — TUCKER, Ga. (AP) — GMS Inc. (GMS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $53.5 million.

The Tucker, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.02 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period.

