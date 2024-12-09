Genasys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Monday reported a loss of $11.4 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Monday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The developer of directed sound technologies used by the military and police posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.7 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $24 million.

