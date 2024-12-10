G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Tuesday reported net income of $114.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Tuesday reported net income of $114.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.59 per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period.

G-III Apparel expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.15 billion.

