FuelCell Energy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $2.21 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $2.10 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.64 per share.

The fuel cell power plant maker posted revenue of $49.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $126 million, or $7.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $112.1 million.

