Foot Locker: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The shoe store posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Foot Locker expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 80 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.30 per share.

