Five Below: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.7 million. On…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $843.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $800.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Five Below expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.23 to $3.41.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Five Below expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.78 to $4.96 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.87 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIVE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.