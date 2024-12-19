FedEx: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $741 million.…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $741 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $3.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.90 per share.

The package delivery company posted revenue of $21.97 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.04 billion.

FedEx expects full-year earnings in the range of $19 to $20 per share.

