FactSet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $150 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.89. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.30 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $568.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $565.4 million.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.80 to $17.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion.

