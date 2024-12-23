Live Radio
Ennis: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 23, 2024, 6:05 AM

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Monday reported earnings of $10.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midlothian, Texas-based company said it had profit of 39 cents.

The clothing and label maker posted revenue of $99.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBF

