Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Ellomay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Ellomay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 30, 2024, 4:25 PM

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Monday reported net income of $6.7 million in its third quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The renewable energy provider posted revenue of $13.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELLO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up