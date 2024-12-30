Ellomay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Monday reported net income of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Monday reported net income of $6.7 million in its third quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The renewable energy provider posted revenue of $13.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELLO

