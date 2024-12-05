Duluth Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported a loss of…

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $127.1 million in the period.

Duluth Holdings expects full-year revenue of $640 million.

