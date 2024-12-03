Donaldson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $99 million. The Minneapolis-based…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $99 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $900.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $891.2 million.

Donaldson expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.56 to $3.72 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.