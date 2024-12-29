Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President-Elect

In November 2024, President-elect Donald Trump was elected to a second, nonconsecutive term. Stocks generally cheered the news; the S&P…

In November 2024, President-elect Donald Trump was elected to a second, nonconsecutive term. Stocks generally cheered the news; the S&P 500 advanced a healthy 3.3% between Nov. 4 and Dec. 27, while the Nasdaq surged 8.5% over the same period. As a man of means, Trump himself also benefited as the value of his own stock portfolio soared.

Trump’s history as a real estate mogul and businessman has been rocky at times, but his net worth at the end of 2024 stands at about $6 billion, according to Forbes — a $1 billion bump from where Forbes pegged him in mid-October. Americans looking to invest like Trump can buy these eight stocks, included in his latest financial disclosures:

— Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (ticker: DJT)

— Apple Inc. (AAPL)

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

— Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

— Amazon Inc. (AMZN)

— Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

— Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B)

— Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group is a media company focused on prioritizing free speech. It is the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, which was created in 2022 after Trump was kicked off Facebook and Twitter in 2021. Truth Social aims to serve as a safe harbor for free expression and create an alternative platform to the ones provided by Big Tech corporations. Not surprisingly, Trump himself is the majority owner of Trump Media, owning 114.75 million shares representing about 53% of the company. At today’s prices, Trump’s stake in Trump Media is worth about $3.9 billion.

In December 2024, Trump transferred all his shares in DJT to a revocable trust for which he is the sole beneficiary, meaning that he now “indirectly” owns those shares. His son, Donald Trump Jr., is the sole trustee of the trust, and thus the only one with voting power over those securities.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Trump Media is the largest Donald Trump stock holding by far, but Trump also holds large stakes in several blue-chip U.S. technology stocks. Apple produces the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and other personal computing devices. In addition, its services segment includes its App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and licensing businesses. Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly gifted Trump a $6,000 Mac Pro computer back in 2019 after Trump agreed to exempt Apple from a series of tariffs he imposed on Chinese components. According to Trump’s filings, he holds more than $500,000 worth of AAPL stock.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company and is best known for Windows, Office and its Azure cloud services division. Back in 2020, Microsoft was caught in the middle of Trump’s campaign to ban social media platform TikTok, which is owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance. At the time, Trump wanted to force the sale of TikTok to a U.S. company over national security concerns. ByteDance approached Microsoft as a potential buyer. After Trump was voted out of office, a buyout deal was never reached and ByteDance maintained ownership of TikTok. Trump reportedly owns more than $500,000 of MSFT stock.

Following his 2024 election, Trump has reversed his stance on the planned banning of TikTok, and has asked the Supreme Court for time to find another solution to the issue, which centers around TikTok’s control by China.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, workstations, and other advanced computing servers and supercomputers. Not only is Nvidia one of the best-performing stocks in the entire market in the past 15 years, it was the S&P 500’s single best performer in 2023 and is the index’s second-best performer thus far in 2024. It’s likely Nvidia has been one of Trump’s best investments in recent years. Trump reported owning at least $500,000 of NVDA stock at the time of his latest filings.

Amazon Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon is the market leader in e-commerce and public cloud services. Trump has a long history of feuding with billionaire Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos, but he apparently hasn’t let that animosity hold him back from investing heavily in Amazon. In fact, Trump holds more than $250,000 in AMZN stock. One of Trump’s primary issues with Bezos has been negative coverage of Trump by the Washington Post, which Bezos owns. Trump has repeatedly accused Amazon of evading taxes, and he even pushed to deny Amazon a $10 billion cloud computing contract with the Department of Defense.

More recently, Bezos has made concerted efforts to smooth things over with Trump, directing the Washington Post, which Bezos owns, to break from tradition and not make an endorsement in the 2024 presidential election. The Post was reportedly primed to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. Amazon will also reportedly donate $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is one of the world’s largest online search and advertising companies and is the parent company of Google and YouTube. Alphabet is already facing a potential breakup by the Justice Department on antitrust grounds, but things could go from bad to worse if Trump brandishes the power of his office against the tech giant. Trump has called for Google to be criminally prosecuted for allegedly biased search engine results related to the Trump and Harris campaigns. Trump called Google’s actions “blatant interference of elections.” Trump owns stakes in both GOOG and GOOGL stock in multiple investment accounts with a combined value of more than $250,000.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company run by CEO and Wall Street legend Warren Buffett. Berkshire itself holds stakes in dozens of different public companies, including Apple, Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and American Express Co. (AXP). Berkshire also wholly owns several subsidiaries. Back in 1991, Buffett criticized Trump’s risk management in relying too much on debt to build his real estate empire. Buffett argued, “there was never any real equity there.” In 2020, Trump said he has “a lot of respect” for Buffett, noting that “he’s been right his whole life.” Trump holds more than $100,000 in Berkshire stock.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. Trump reportedly owns more than $100,000 in AVGO stock. In 2018, Trump blocked Broadcom’s acquisition of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), citing national security concerns related to Broadcom’s relationship with third-party foreign entities. Broadcom took exception to the decision at the time, but it certainly hasn’t held back the company’s stock. Since the beginning of 2018, Broadcom shares have generated a total return of more than 1,000% compared to a total return of around 121% for the S&P 500. Qualcomm was recently said to be exploring a potential merger with American chipmaker Intel Corp. (INTC), though that interest has reportedly cooled in the final months of 2024.

Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President-Elect originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 12/30/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.