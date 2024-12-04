Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $233.3…

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $233.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $7.57 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.56 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Dollar Tree expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.10 to $2.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.1 billion to $8.3 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Dollar Tree expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.31 to $5.51 per share, with revenue ranging from $30.7 billion to $30.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.