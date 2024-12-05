Dollar General: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $196.5…

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $196.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 89 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 25 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $10.18 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Twenty-four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.14 billion.

Dollar General expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 to $5.90 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

