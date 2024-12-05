DocuSign: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $62.4 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $62.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $754.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $744.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $758 million to $762 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $2.96 billion.

