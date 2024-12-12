Do Ice Baths Work for Recovery?

[IMAGE] You’ve probably seen athletes or other fitness trendsetters on social media taking an ice bath or tried one yourself…

You’ve probably seen athletes or other fitness trendsetters on social media taking an ice bath or tried one yourself to reap the benefits of the potential health benefits, including faster recovery, increased metabolism and reduced stress.

“People want to try (an ice bath) usually for three reasons: the physical benefits, the mental benefits or because it’s trendy and they want to know what the hype is about,” says Alex Corbett, a physical therapist with BreakThrough Physical Therapy, with locations throughout North Carolina.

But is that bone-chilling dip worth the purported benefits?

What Is an Ice Bath?

An ice bath is a planned exposure to cold water. It can be water made cold by ice, or it can be water in lakes or oceans that’s seasonally cold. In the latter example, it may be called a cold plunge. Some people even partake in charity cold plunges or ring in the new year with an icy cold shock.

An ice bath temperature is typically below 60 degrees Fahrenheit and often ranges from 50 to 59 degrees. Sometimes, people may want their ice bath temperature to be even lower.

Ice baths are different from cryotherapy, which involve exposure to very cold air (typically -220 to -240 degrees). However, cryotherapy doesn’t involve any submersion in water.

Ice Bath Benefits

Fans of ice baths claim that they have several potential benefits, including:

— Quicker recovery after intense exercise and reduced muscle soreness

— Fat burning by stimulating the body’s production of brown fat

— Improved circulation

— Improved mood, focus and stress relief

— Reduced inflammation and pain

A 2023 analysis of 20 studies published in Frontiers of Physiology concluded that cold water immersion performed immediately after exercise could help lower muscle soreness and speed up fatigue recovery. However, despite their initial benefits for muscle recovery, some research has found that ice baths can actually reduce muscle strength and growth over time, Corbett says.

While an ice bath can increase your metabolism and help with fat burning, you’re not likely to see overnight benefits with just one ice bath session. Studies have noted that while researchers have seen decreases in body fat in people who take cold plunges, much more research is needed to recommend ice baths for weight loss.

Beyond physical health benefits, ice baths can also give your mental wellness a boost.

“Ice baths make people feel refreshed and invigorated, leading to a sense of overall well-being,” says Dr. Yoshua Quinones, a board-certified internist with the Medical Offices of Manhattan in New York and a contributor to the website Lab Finder.

Dangers of Ice Baths

Before you take the plunge, it’s important to first consider some of the potential dangers of ice baths.

These include:

— Frostbite. This is more of a risk if you stay in an ice bath for too long.

— Hypothermia. This occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can create heat and can cause confusion, shivering and — in severe cases — organ failure.

— Cold shock. Sudden immersion in cold water can cause increased blood pressure, heart rate and breathing, which increases the risk of drowning. This is due to blood vessels contracting when your body is exposed to cold. People who have cardiovascular issues are at higher risk for experiencing this type of response to cold.

Because of the potential dangers of hypothermia or cold shock, make sure there’s someone else keeping an eye on you while you plunge into the cold, no matter how experienced you are with cold temperatures. You should also talk with your doctor before trying an ice bath.

Who Shouldn’t Take an Ice Bath

For most healthy people, it’s OK to try an ice bath. However, you’ll want to avoid an ice bath or check first with a health care provider if you have:

— An open wound or infection. An ice bath could slow healing.

— Cardiovascular disease. Immersing yourself in cold water will likely raise your blood pressure and heart rate.

— Peripheral neuropathy. A type of nerve damage that may cause tingling and numbness, this condition is often associated with diabetes.

— Raynaud’s disease. An ice bath could make your condition worse.

— Respiratory issues. Cold water immersion may cause breathing problems.

— Uncontrolled high blood pressure. Increased blood pressure can occur during an ice bath.

You should also check with a healthcare provider or avoid ice baths if you are pregnant or hypersensitive to cold.

Ice Bath Tips

If you’re ready to take the plunge with an ice bath, keep these tips in mind:

— Plan to have someone with you or someone nearby who can help in case you need help during the ice bath.

— Start gradually, as you would with an exercise routine. Don’t go too cold or for too long during your first time.

— Aim for water that’s uncomfortably cold but still feels safe.

— Less is more. A few minutes is good, but more than 30 minutes is too long.

— Listen to your body. Exit if you feel dizzy or uncomfortable.

— Plan to warm yourself up gradually after exiting an ice bath.

— Don’t take any medication, alcohol or other substances that might impair you before an ice bath.

— Stay hydrated after an ice bath.

Additionally, consider when is the best time to do an ice bath and how often you’ll incorporate it into your routine.

“If you’re using it for muscle soreness, then doing an ice bath after exercise is the optimal timing. Ten minutes post-exercise may help with delayed onset muscle soreness,” says Dr. Justin Mullner, a primary care sports medicine physician for adults and children with Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute in Orlando, Florida.

For general mental health benefits, like mood and focus, you can do an ice bath three to four minutes at a time, a couple of times a week for its benefits, he adds.

Ice Bath Alternatives

If you want the benefits of an ice bath but can’t fathom immersing yourself in that frigid water, you still may be able to obtain some of the same benefits in other ways:

— For overall well-being, try activities like listening to music, spending time with a pet or meditating.

— For active recovery after intense exercise, try low-key, easy activities — like slow pedaling on a bike — and making sure to cool down after every workout.

— Consider using a foam roller to help with muscle soreness.

— Use ice packs when needed to target specific areas of the body that need recovery after exercise.

Update 12/13/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.