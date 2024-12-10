Designer Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Tuesday reported net income of $13 million…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Tuesday reported net income of $13 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $777.2 million in the period.

Designer Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 10 cents to 30 cents per share.

