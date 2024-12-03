Descartes Systems: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $36.6…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $36.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 42 cents.

The logistics provider posted revenue of $168.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSGX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.