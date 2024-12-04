Live Radio
Daktronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 4, 2024, 7:39 AM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) on Wednesday reported profit of $21.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Brookings, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 8 cents per share.

The video display maker posted revenue of $208.3 million in the period.

