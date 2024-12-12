Costco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.8…

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.8 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had net income of $4.04. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $3.82 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.79 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $62.15 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.