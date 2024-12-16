Compass: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Monday reported a loss…

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Monday reported a loss of $48.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.17. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $208.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $206.1 million, or $4.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

