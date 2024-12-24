Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 24, 2024, 3:23 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
No open contracts.
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
No open contracts.
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
No open contracts.
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
No open contracts.
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
No open contracts.
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
No open contracts.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

