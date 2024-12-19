Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Close

Close

The Associated Press

December 19, 2024, 4:04 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 541 541¾ 530½ 533 —8¼
May 552¼ 552¾ 541¼ 543½ —8¼
Jul 559 559¼ 548¾ 551 —8
Sep 571½ 571½ 562¼ 564¼ —7¼
Dec 588¾ 588¾ 579¾ 581¾ —6¾
Mar 602 602 595½ 597½ —5½
May 610 610¼ 606¼ 606¾ —3¾
Jul 604¾ —1¾
Sep 613¾ ¾
Dec 625½
Mar 635¼
May 625¼
Jul 590½
Est. sales 95,662. Wed.’s sales 90,581
Wed.’s open int 445,172, up 934
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 437 441 435¾ 440¾ +3½
May 443¾ 446¾ 442¼ 446¼ +2½
Jul 446¾ 449¾ 445¾ 449¼ +2
Sep 429¼ 431½ 427¼ 431 +1¾
Dec 432½ 435 431 434¾ +1¾
Mar 443½ 446½ 443 446½ +2
May 450¼ 452¾ 449¼ 452¾ +2¼
Jul 453 455½ 452½ 455½ +2¼
Sep 442 442¼ 440¾ 442¼
Dec 442¾ 443 440½ 443
Mar 452¼
May 458¼
Jul 459¾ 459¾ 459¾ 459¾
Sep 448½
Dec 448 448 447¼ 447¼ —1¾
Jul 464¼ —1¾
Dec 451 —1¾
Est. sales 314,057. Wed.’s sales 286,900
Wed.’s open int 1,626,265, up 9,433
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 358 363¼ 355¼ 355¾ —3¾
May 366¼ 368¾ 360¾ 361¼ —4¾
Jul 371¼ 371¼ 367½ 367½ —4½
Sep 363¼ —4½
Dec 359¾ 367½ 359¾ 367½ +10¾
Mar 366½ +10¾
May 372½ +10¾
Jul 348¾ +10¾
Sep 364½ +10¾
Dec 367 +10¾
Est. sales 416. Wed.’s sales 416
Wed.’s open int 3,698, up 89
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 950¼ 964¾ 945¼ 963 +11¼
Mar 952 968½ 947 966½ +13¼
May 960 977¼ 955½ 975 +13½
Jul 971 987 966 985 +13½
Aug 969¾ 984 964 982 +13
Sep 960¼ 973½ 955¼ 971½ +11¾
Nov 965½ 978½ 961 976¾ +11
Jan 976¼ 988½ 973¼ 987 +10¼
Mar 979½ 990¾ 976¼ 989¼ +8
May 992¼ 995½ 992¼ 995½ +6¾
Jul 1000 1004¼ 999¾ 1004¼ +6
Aug 1001 +6
Sep 989¾ +4¾
Nov 988¼ 992 983 991 +4¾
Jan 1000¾ +4¾
Mar 1002 +4¾
May 1008 +4¾
Jul 1022¼ +5¼
Aug 1021 +5¼
Sep 1008½ +5¼
Nov 1013 1016 1013 1014 +5
Jul 1034¾ +5
Nov 1012½ +5
Est. sales 434,855. Wed.’s sales 411,220
Wed.’s open int 915,745
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jan 39.60 40.46 39.23 40.01 +.46
Mar 39.98 40.84 39.61 40.42 +.49
May 40.26 41.17 39.95 40.74 +.48
Jul 40.58 41.39 40.20 40.96 +.44
Aug 40.53 41.28 40.15 40.84 +.41
Sep 40.40 41.17 40.07 40.72 +.38
Oct 40.21 41.05 39.95 40.54 +.34
Dec 40.32 41.15 40.06 40.61 +.30
Jan 40.27 41.25 40.27 40.74 +.29
Mar 40.50 41.41 40.50 40.93 +.24
May 40.76 41.67 40.76 41.15 +.23
Jul 41.00 41.97 40.99 41.36 +.23
Aug 41.81 41.87 41.24 41.24 +.23
Sep 41.77 41.77 41.07 41.08 +.21
Oct 42.22 42.22 40.76 40.81 +.17
Dec 41.65 42.11 40.79 41.00 +.32
Jan 41.08 +.32
Mar 41.18 +.32
May 41.30 +.32
Jul 40.89 +.32
Aug 40.73 +.32
Sep 40.65 +.32
Oct 40.88 +.32
Dec 40.62 +.32
Jul 40.51 +.32
Oct 40.50 +.32
Dec 40.24 +.32
Est. sales 215,186. Wed.’s sales 198,758
Wed.’s open int 567,853, up 725
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jan 279.90 285.00 278.50 284.10 +4.60
Mar 286.10 291.90 285.10 291.00 +4.90
May 292.00 297.00 290.80 296.30 +4.50
Jul 297.50 302.20 296.20 301.40 +4.20
Aug 299.20 303.20 297.40 302.50 +4.10
Sep 299.30 303.80 298.10 303.00 +3.80
Oct 299.50 304.00 298.40 303.10 +3.60
Dec 302.70 307.00 301.40 306.20 +3.50
Jan 304.20 308.10 302.90 307.50 +3.60
Mar 306.70 308.30 306.70 308.30 +3.40
May 309.90 +3.30
Jul 313.10 313.10 312.50 312.50 +3.40
Aug 312.10 +3.40
Sep 310.60 +3.30
Oct 305.00 308.10 305.00 308.10 +3.20
Dec 306.10 310.10 306.10 310.10 +3.10
Jan 311.30 +3.10
Mar 312.00 +3.10
May 313.50 +3.10
Jul 318.10 +3.10
Aug 317.60 +3.10
Sep 316.10 +3.10
Oct 318.10 +3.10
Dec 321.60 +3.10
Jul 329.60 +3.10
Oct 329.60 +3.10
Dec 333.10 +3.10
Est. sales 187,749. Wed.’s sales 173,560
Wed.’s open int 642,318, up 4,082

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up