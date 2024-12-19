CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|541
|541¾
|530½
|533
|—8¼
|May
|552¼
|552¾
|541¼
|543½
|—8¼
|Jul
|559
|559¼
|548¾
|551
|—8
|Sep
|571½
|571½
|562¼
|564¼
|—7¼
|Dec
|588¾
|588¾
|579¾
|581¾
|—6¾
|Mar
|602
|602
|595½
|597½
|—5½
|May
|610
|610¼
|606¼
|606¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|604¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|613¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|625½
|+¼
|Mar
|635¼
|+¼
|May
|625¼
|+¼
|Jul
|590½
|+¼
|Est. sales 95,662.
|Wed.’s sales 90,581
|Wed.’s open int 445,172,
|up 934
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|437
|441
|435¾
|440¾
|+3½
|May
|443¾
|446¾
|442¼
|446¼
|+2½
|Jul
|446¾
|449¾
|445¾
|449¼
|+2
|Sep
|429¼
|431½
|427¼
|431
|+1¾
|Dec
|432½
|435
|431
|434¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|443½
|446½
|443
|446½
|+2
|May
|450¼
|452¾
|449¼
|452¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|453
|455½
|452½
|455½
|+2¼
|Sep
|442
|442¼
|440¾
|442¼
|Dec
|442¾
|443
|440½
|443
|+¼
|Mar
|452¼
|May
|458¼
|Jul
|459¾
|459¾
|459¾
|459¾
|Sep
|448½
|Dec
|448
|448
|447¼
|447¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|464¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|451
|—1¾
|Est. sales 314,057.
|Wed.’s sales 286,900
|Wed.’s open int 1,626,265,
|up 9,433
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|358
|363¼
|355¼
|355¾
|—3¾
|May
|366¼
|368¾
|360¾
|361¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|371¼
|371¼
|367½
|367½
|—4½
|Sep
|363¼
|—4½
|Dec
|359¾
|367½
|359¾
|367½
|+10¾
|Mar
|366½
|+10¾
|May
|372½
|+10¾
|Jul
|348¾
|+10¾
|Sep
|364½
|+10¾
|Dec
|367
|+10¾
|Est. sales 416.
|Wed.’s sales 416
|Wed.’s open int 3,698,
|up 89
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|950¼
|964¾
|945¼
|963
|+11¼
|Mar
|952
|968½
|947
|966½
|+13¼
|May
|960
|977¼
|955½
|975
|+13½
|Jul
|971
|987
|966
|985
|+13½
|Aug
|969¾
|984
|964
|982
|+13
|Sep
|960¼
|973½
|955¼
|971½
|+11¾
|Nov
|965½
|978½
|961
|976¾
|+11
|Jan
|976¼
|988½
|973¼
|987
|+10¼
|Mar
|979½
|990¾
|976¼
|989¼
|+8
|May
|992¼
|995½
|992¼
|995½
|+6¾
|Jul
|1000
|1004¼
|999¾
|1004¼
|+6
|Aug
|1001
|+6
|Sep
|989¾
|+4¾
|Nov
|988¼
|992
|983
|991
|+4¾
|Jan
|1000¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|1002
|+4¾
|May
|1008
|+4¾
|Jul
|1022¼
|+5¼
|Aug
|1021
|+5¼
|Sep
|1008½
|+5¼
|Nov
|1013
|1016
|1013
|1014
|+5
|Jul
|1034¾
|+5
|Nov
|1012½
|+5
|Est. sales 434,855.
|Wed.’s sales 411,220
|Wed.’s open int 915,745
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|39.60
|40.46
|39.23
|40.01
|+.46
|Mar
|39.98
|40.84
|39.61
|40.42
|+.49
|May
|40.26
|41.17
|39.95
|40.74
|+.48
|Jul
|40.58
|41.39
|40.20
|40.96
|+.44
|Aug
|40.53
|41.28
|40.15
|40.84
|+.41
|Sep
|40.40
|41.17
|40.07
|40.72
|+.38
|Oct
|40.21
|41.05
|39.95
|40.54
|+.34
|Dec
|40.32
|41.15
|40.06
|40.61
|+.30
|Jan
|40.27
|41.25
|40.27
|40.74
|+.29
|Mar
|40.50
|41.41
|40.50
|40.93
|+.24
|May
|40.76
|41.67
|40.76
|41.15
|+.23
|Jul
|41.00
|41.97
|40.99
|41.36
|+.23
|Aug
|41.81
|41.87
|41.24
|41.24
|+.23
|Sep
|41.77
|41.77
|41.07
|41.08
|+.21
|Oct
|42.22
|42.22
|40.76
|40.81
|+.17
|Dec
|41.65
|42.11
|40.79
|41.00
|+.32
|Jan
|41.08
|+.32
|Mar
|41.18
|+.32
|May
|41.30
|+.32
|Jul
|40.89
|+.32
|Aug
|40.73
|+.32
|Sep
|40.65
|+.32
|Oct
|40.88
|+.32
|Dec
|40.62
|+.32
|Jul
|40.51
|+.32
|Oct
|40.50
|+.32
|Dec
|40.24
|+.32
|Est. sales 215,186.
|Wed.’s sales 198,758
|Wed.’s open int 567,853,
|up 725
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|279.90
|285.00
|278.50
|284.10
|+4.60
|Mar
|286.10
|291.90
|285.10
|291.00
|+4.90
|May
|292.00
|297.00
|290.80
|296.30
|+4.50
|Jul
|297.50
|302.20
|296.20
|301.40
|+4.20
|Aug
|299.20
|303.20
|297.40
|302.50
|+4.10
|Sep
|299.30
|303.80
|298.10
|303.00
|+3.80
|Oct
|299.50
|304.00
|298.40
|303.10
|+3.60
|Dec
|302.70
|307.00
|301.40
|306.20
|+3.50
|Jan
|304.20
|308.10
|302.90
|307.50
|+3.60
|Mar
|306.70
|308.30
|306.70
|308.30
|+3.40
|May
|309.90
|+3.30
|Jul
|313.10
|313.10
|312.50
|312.50
|+3.40
|Aug
|312.10
|+3.40
|Sep
|310.60
|+3.30
|Oct
|305.00
|308.10
|305.00
|308.10
|+3.20
|Dec
|306.10
|310.10
|306.10
|310.10
|+3.10
|Jan
|311.30
|+3.10
|Mar
|312.00
|+3.10
|May
|313.50
|+3.10
|Jul
|318.10
|+3.10
|Aug
|317.60
|+3.10
|Sep
|316.10
|+3.10
|Oct
|318.10
|+3.10
|Dec
|321.60
|+3.10
|Jul
|329.60
|+3.10
|Oct
|329.60
|+3.10
|Dec
|333.10
|+3.10
|Est. sales 187,749.
|Wed.’s sales 173,560
|Wed.’s open int 642,318,
|up 4,082
