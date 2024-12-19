CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 541 541¾ 530½ 533 —8¼ May 552¼ 552¾ 541¼ 543½ —8¼ Jul 559 559¼ 548¾ 551 —8 Sep 571½ 571½ 562¼ 564¼ —7¼ Dec 588¾ 588¾ 579¾ 581¾ —6¾ Mar 602 602 595½ 597½ —5½ May 610 610¼ 606¼ 606¾ —3¾ Jul 604¾ —1¾ Sep 613¾ — ¾ Dec 625½ +¼ Mar 635¼ +¼ May 625¼ +¼ Jul 590½ +¼ Est. sales 95,662. Wed.’s sales 90,581 Wed.’s open int 445,172, up 934 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 437 441 435¾ 440¾ +3½ May 443¾ 446¾ 442¼ 446¼ +2½ Jul 446¾ 449¾ 445¾ 449¼ +2 Sep 429¼ 431½ 427¼ 431 +1¾ Dec 432½ 435 431 434¾ +1¾ Mar 443½ 446½ 443 446½ +2 May 450¼ 452¾ 449¼ 452¾ +2¼ Jul 453 455½ 452½ 455½ +2¼ Sep 442 442¼ 440¾ 442¼ Dec 442¾ 443 440½ 443 +¼ Mar 452¼ May 458¼ Jul 459¾ 459¾ 459¾ 459¾ Sep 448½ Dec 448 448 447¼ 447¼ —1¾ Jul 464¼ —1¾ Dec 451 —1¾ Est. sales 314,057. Wed.’s sales 286,900 Wed.’s open int 1,626,265, up 9,433 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 358 363¼ 355¼ 355¾ —3¾ May 366¼ 368¾ 360¾ 361¼ —4¾ Jul 371¼ 371¼ 367½ 367½ —4½ Sep 363¼ —4½ Dec 359¾ 367½ 359¾ 367½ +10¾ Mar 366½ +10¾ May 372½ +10¾ Jul 348¾ +10¾ Sep 364½ +10¾ Dec 367 +10¾ Est. sales 416. Wed.’s sales 416 Wed.’s open int 3,698, up 89 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 950¼ 964¾ 945¼ 963 +11¼ Mar 952 968½ 947 966½ +13¼ May 960 977¼ 955½ 975 +13½ Jul 971 987 966 985 +13½ Aug 969¾ 984 964 982 +13 Sep 960¼ 973½ 955¼ 971½ +11¾ Nov 965½ 978½ 961 976¾ +11 Jan 976¼ 988½ 973¼ 987 +10¼ Mar 979½ 990¾ 976¼ 989¼ +8 May 992¼ 995½ 992¼ 995½ +6¾ Jul 1000 1004¼ 999¾ 1004¼ +6 Aug 1001 +6 Sep 989¾ +4¾ Nov 988¼ 992 983 991 +4¾ Jan 1000¾ +4¾ Mar 1002 +4¾ May 1008 +4¾ Jul 1022¼ +5¼ Aug 1021 +5¼ Sep 1008½ +5¼ Nov 1013 1016 1013 1014 +5 Jul 1034¾ +5 Nov 1012½ +5 Est. sales 434,855. Wed.’s sales 411,220 Wed.’s open int 915,745 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 39.60 40.46 39.23 40.01 +.46 Mar 39.98 40.84 39.61 40.42 +.49 May 40.26 41.17 39.95 40.74 +.48 Jul 40.58 41.39 40.20 40.96 +.44 Aug 40.53 41.28 40.15 40.84 +.41 Sep 40.40 41.17 40.07 40.72 +.38 Oct 40.21 41.05 39.95 40.54 +.34 Dec 40.32 41.15 40.06 40.61 +.30 Jan 40.27 41.25 40.27 40.74 +.29 Mar 40.50 41.41 40.50 40.93 +.24 May 40.76 41.67 40.76 41.15 +.23 Jul 41.00 41.97 40.99 41.36 +.23 Aug 41.81 41.87 41.24 41.24 +.23 Sep 41.77 41.77 41.07 41.08 +.21 Oct 42.22 42.22 40.76 40.81 +.17 Dec 41.65 42.11 40.79 41.00 +.32 Jan 41.08 +.32 Mar 41.18 +.32 May 41.30 +.32 Jul 40.89 +.32 Aug 40.73 +.32 Sep 40.65 +.32 Oct 40.88 +.32 Dec 40.62 +.32 Jul 40.51 +.32 Oct 40.50 +.32 Dec 40.24 +.32 Est. sales 215,186. Wed.’s sales 198,758 Wed.’s open int 567,853, up 725 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 279.90 285.00 278.50 284.10 +4.60 Mar 286.10 291.90 285.10 291.00 +4.90 May 292.00 297.00 290.80 296.30 +4.50 Jul 297.50 302.20 296.20 301.40 +4.20 Aug 299.20 303.20 297.40 302.50 +4.10 Sep 299.30 303.80 298.10 303.00 +3.80 Oct 299.50 304.00 298.40 303.10 +3.60 Dec 302.70 307.00 301.40 306.20 +3.50 Jan 304.20 308.10 302.90 307.50 +3.60 Mar 306.70 308.30 306.70 308.30 +3.40 May 309.90 +3.30 Jul 313.10 313.10 312.50 312.50 +3.40 Aug 312.10 +3.40 Sep 310.60 +3.30 Oct 305.00 308.10 305.00 308.10 +3.20 Dec 306.10 310.10 306.10 310.10 +3.10 Jan 311.30 +3.10 Mar 312.00 +3.10 May 313.50 +3.10 Jul 318.10 +3.10 Aug 317.60 +3.10 Sep 316.10 +3.10 Oct 318.10 +3.10 Dec 321.60 +3.10 Jul 329.60 +3.10 Oct 329.60 +3.10 Dec 333.10 +3.10 Est. sales 187,749. Wed.’s sales 173,560 Wed.’s open int 642,318, up 4,082

