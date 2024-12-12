CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|535
|538¾
|533¼
|538¾
|—4¾
|Mar
|563¾
|566¼
|556¼
|558½
|—4¾
|May
|573¼
|575¾
|566
|568¼
|—4½
|Jul
|581½
|582½
|572¾
|575
|—4½
|Sep
|594½
|595
|584¾
|587½
|—4½
|Dec
|607¾
|610½
|600¾
|603¼
|—4¾
|Mar
|618½
|621¾
|613¼
|615¾
|—4½
|May
|620
|—4½
|Jul
|616¾
|616¾
|612¾
|612¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|619
|—4¼
|Dec
|632
|—4¼
|Mar
|641¾
|—4¼
|May
|626¾
|—4¼
|Jul
|591¾
|—4¼
|Est. sales 68,222.
|Wed.’s sales 75,232
|Wed.’s open int 422,921
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|436½
|439
|431¾
|431¾
|—6¼
|Mar
|447¾
|448
|442½
|443½
|—4¾
|May
|454¾
|455½
|450
|451
|—4½
|Jul
|457½
|458¾
|453¾
|455
|—3¼
|Sep
|439½
|439¾
|435½
|437
|—2¾
|Dec
|443½
|444¼
|440¼
|441¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|454¼
|455
|451¼
|452½
|—2½
|May
|460½
|461
|457½
|458¾
|—2
|Jul
|464
|464
|460¾
|462¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|451½
|452½
|449½
|450
|—1
|Dec
|451¼
|452¼
|450
|450½
|—
|½
|Jul
|467½
|Dec
|455
|455
|453½
|454
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 389,311.
|Wed.’s sales 469,314
|Wed.’s open int 1,615,356,
|up 32,325
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|339¼
|+4½
|Mar
|356¼
|363
|356¼
|362
|+4½
|May
|362¾
|367¾
|362
|367¼
|+4½
|Jul
|373½
|+5
|Sep
|369¼
|+5
|Dec
|371¾
|+5
|Mar
|370¾
|+5
|May
|376¾
|+5
|Jul
|353
|+5
|Sep
|368¾
|+5
|Est. sales 286.
|Wed.’s sales 406
|Wed.’s open int 3,627,
|up 47
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|995
|998¼
|988½
|995¾
|+¼
|Mar
|1002
|1005¼
|996¼
|1003¼
|+½
|May
|1012¼
|1015½
|1007¼
|1013½
|+½
|Jul
|1022
|1025½
|1017¾
|1023¾
|+¼
|Aug
|1021½
|1023¼
|1016
|1021½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|1010½
|1012¼
|1005
|1010½
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1013½
|1015½
|1008
|1014
|—
|½
|Jan
|1020¾
|1023¼
|1017½
|1023
|—1
|Mar
|1025
|1025
|1019
|1024
|—1¾
|May
|1029¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|1037
|—1¼
|Aug
|1033¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|1021¾
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1018¾
|1020½
|1016
|1020½
|—1½
|Jan
|1030¼
|—1½
|Mar
|1031½
|—1½
|May
|1037½
|—1½
|Jul
|1047
|—1½
|Aug
|1043½
|—1½
|Sep
|1031
|—1½
|Nov
|1036¼
|—1½
|Jul
|1058
|—1½
|Nov
|1041½
|—1½
|Est. sales 354,462.
|Wed.’s sales 370,545
|Wed.’s open int 910,252
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|42.37
|42.47
|42.09
|42.47
|+.21
|Jan
|42.40
|42.92
|41.88
|42.67
|+.23
|Mar
|42.67
|43.21
|42.17
|43.00
|+.29
|May
|42.98
|43.48
|42.47
|43.30
|+.31
|Jul
|43.16
|43.67
|42.73
|43.51
|+.30
|Aug
|43.08
|43.54
|42.65
|43.40
|+.28
|Sep
|42.63
|43.38
|42.52
|43.28
|+.28
|Oct
|42.67
|43.22
|42.42
|43.14
|+.27
|Dec
|42.76
|43.33
|42.51
|43.24
|+.27
|Jan
|42.58
|43.32
|42.58
|43.32
|+.29
|Mar
|42.88
|43.41
|42.88
|43.41
|+.27
|May
|43.00
|43.53
|43.00
|43.53
|+.27
|Jul
|43.66
|+.26
|Aug
|43.50
|+.26
|Sep
|43.42
|+.26
|Oct
|43.29
|+.26
|Dec
|43.07
|+.26
|Jul
|42.96
|+.26
|Oct
|42.95
|+.26
|Dec
|42.69
|+.26
|Est. sales 161,629.
|Wed.’s sales 151,650
|Wed.’s open int 564,731,
|up 258
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|287.70
|288.10
|285.50
|286.50
|—1.50
|Jan
|291.10
|292.00
|287.60
|289.50
|—1.60
|Mar
|298.10
|299.10
|294.60
|296.70
|—1.40
|May
|303.10
|303.80
|299.70
|301.60
|—1.40
|Jul
|307.60
|308.20
|304.20
|306.10
|—1.10
|Aug
|307.90
|309.00
|305.10
|306.80
|—1.20
|Sep
|308.90
|309.40
|305.40
|307.00
|—1.40
|Oct
|308.10
|309.20
|305.30
|306.70
|—1.50
|Dec
|310.90
|312.10
|307.90
|309.60
|—1.30
|Jan
|312.60
|312.60
|310.10
|310.70
|—1.30
|Mar
|312.80
|312.80
|311.50
|311.50
|—1.20
|May
|312.40
|312.90
|312.40
|312.90
|—1.20
|Jul
|315.20
|—1.20
|Aug
|314.70
|—1.40
|Sep
|314.00
|314.00
|313.20
|313.20
|—1.40
|Oct
|310.70
|—1.30
|Dec
|312.80
|—1.30
|Jul
|320.80
|—1.30
|Oct
|320.80
|—1.30
|Dec
|324.30
|—1.30
|Est. sales 146,118.
|Wed.’s sales 212,180
|Wed.’s open int 616,859,
|up 3,670
