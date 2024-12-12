CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 535 538¾ 533¼ 538¾ —4¾ Mar 563¾ 566¼ 556¼ 558½ —4¾ May 573¼ 575¾ 566 568¼ —4½ Jul 581½ 582½ 572¾ 575 —4½ Sep 594½ 595 584¾ 587½ —4½ Dec 607¾ 610½ 600¾ 603¼ —4¾ Mar 618½ 621¾ 613¼ 615¾ —4½ May 620 —4½ Jul 616¾ 616¾ 612¾ 612¾ —4¼ Sep 619 —4¼ Dec 632 —4¼ Mar 641¾ —4¼ May 626¾ —4¼ Jul 591¾ —4¼ Est. sales 68,222. Wed.’s sales 75,232 Wed.’s open int 422,921 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 436½ 439 431¾ 431¾ —6¼ Mar 447¾ 448 442½ 443½ —4¾ May 454¾ 455½ 450 451 —4½ Jul 457½ 458¾ 453¾ 455 —3¼ Sep 439½ 439¾ 435½ 437 —2¾ Dec 443½ 444¼ 440¼ 441¾ —2¼ Mar 454¼ 455 451¼ 452½ —2½ May 460½ 461 457½ 458¾ —2 Jul 464 464 460¾ 462¼ —1¾ Sep 451½ 452½ 449½ 450 —1 Dec 451¼ 452¼ 450 450½ — ½ Jul 467½ Dec 455 455 453½ 454 — ¼ Est. sales 389,311. Wed.’s sales 469,314 Wed.’s open int 1,615,356, up 32,325 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 339¼ +4½ Mar 356¼ 363 356¼ 362 +4½ May 362¾ 367¾ 362 367¼ +4½ Jul 373½ +5 Sep 369¼ +5 Dec 371¾ +5 Mar 370¾ +5 May 376¾ +5 Jul 353 +5 Sep 368¾ +5 Est. sales 286. Wed.’s sales 406 Wed.’s open int 3,627, up 47 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 995 998¼ 988½ 995¾ +¼ Mar 1002 1005¼ 996¼ 1003¼ +½ May 1012¼ 1015½ 1007¼ 1013½ +½ Jul 1022 1025½ 1017¾ 1023¾ +¼ Aug 1021½ 1023¼ 1016 1021½ — ¼ Sep 1010½ 1012¼ 1005 1010½ — ¾ Nov 1013½ 1015½ 1008 1014 — ½ Jan 1020¾ 1023¼ 1017½ 1023 —1 Mar 1025 1025 1019 1024 —1¾ May 1029¾ —1¼ Jul 1037 —1¼ Aug 1033¼ —1¼ Sep 1021¾ — ¼ Nov 1018¾ 1020½ 1016 1020½ —1½ Jan 1030¼ —1½ Mar 1031½ —1½ May 1037½ —1½ Jul 1047 —1½ Aug 1043½ —1½ Sep 1031 —1½ Nov 1036¼ —1½ Jul 1058 —1½ Nov 1041½ —1½ Est. sales 354,462. Wed.’s sales 370,545 Wed.’s open int 910,252 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 42.37 42.47 42.09 42.47 +.21 Jan 42.40 42.92 41.88 42.67 +.23 Mar 42.67 43.21 42.17 43.00 +.29 May 42.98 43.48 42.47 43.30 +.31 Jul 43.16 43.67 42.73 43.51 +.30 Aug 43.08 43.54 42.65 43.40 +.28 Sep 42.63 43.38 42.52 43.28 +.28 Oct 42.67 43.22 42.42 43.14 +.27 Dec 42.76 43.33 42.51 43.24 +.27 Jan 42.58 43.32 42.58 43.32 +.29 Mar 42.88 43.41 42.88 43.41 +.27 May 43.00 43.53 43.00 43.53 +.27 Jul 43.66 +.26 Aug 43.50 +.26 Sep 43.42 +.26 Oct 43.29 +.26 Dec 43.07 +.26 Jul 42.96 +.26 Oct 42.95 +.26 Dec 42.69 +.26 Est. sales 161,629. Wed.’s sales 151,650 Wed.’s open int 564,731, up 258 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 287.70 288.10 285.50 286.50 —1.50 Jan 291.10 292.00 287.60 289.50 —1.60 Mar 298.10 299.10 294.60 296.70 —1.40 May 303.10 303.80 299.70 301.60 —1.40 Jul 307.60 308.20 304.20 306.10 —1.10 Aug 307.90 309.00 305.10 306.80 —1.20 Sep 308.90 309.40 305.40 307.00 —1.40 Oct 308.10 309.20 305.30 306.70 —1.50 Dec 310.90 312.10 307.90 309.60 —1.30 Jan 312.60 312.60 310.10 310.70 —1.30 Mar 312.80 312.80 311.50 311.50 —1.20 May 312.40 312.90 312.40 312.90 —1.20 Jul 315.20 —1.20 Aug 314.70 —1.40 Sep 314.00 314.00 313.20 313.20 —1.40 Oct 310.70 —1.30 Dec 312.80 —1.30 Jul 320.80 —1.30 Oct 320.80 —1.30 Dec 324.30 —1.30 Est. sales 146,118. Wed.’s sales 212,180 Wed.’s open int 616,859, up 3,670

