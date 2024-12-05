CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|537½
|546¾
|535½
|546¾
|+8¾
|Mar
|547¾
|560½
|545¾
|558¼
|+10
|May
|556¾
|568
|554½
|566¾
|+9¾
|Jul
|561¼
|573¾
|560
|572½
|+9¾
|Sep
|573¼
|585¾
|573
|584½
|+9
|Dec
|591
|601½
|591
|600¼
|+8¾
|Mar
|606½
|614
|606¼
|613
|+8¾
|May
|613
|617
|612½
|617
|+8½
|Jul
|608½
|+8½
|Sep
|614¾
|+8½
|Dec
|627¾
|+8½
|Mar
|637½
|+8½
|May
|622½
|+8½
|Jul
|587½
|+8½
|Est. sales 82,431.
|Wed.’s sales 77,662
|Wed.’s open int 424,104,
|up 426
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|421½
|427
|420¼
|426½
|+4½
|Mar
|429½
|436
|428¼
|435
|+5
|May
|435
|441½
|434¼
|440½
|+5
|Jul
|438
|443¾
|437
|443
|+4¾
|Sep
|425
|431¼
|424¾
|430½
|+5
|Dec
|428½
|434¾
|428
|434
|+5
|Mar
|440¼
|445¼
|439½
|445
|+4½
|May
|445¾
|451¼
|445¾
|451¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|450¼
|454½
|450
|454½
|+4¼
|Sep
|443¼
|444¼
|443
|444¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|441
|445½
|440½
|445¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|460¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|447
|+4
|Est. sales 244,857.
|Wed.’s sales 226,732
|Wed.’s open int 1,532,308,
|up 250
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|341½
|—14½
|Mar
|381¼
|382¾
|362¼
|364
|—14¾
|May
|387
|387
|370½
|370½
|—13½
|Jul
|377
|—11
|Sep
|372¾
|—11
|Dec
|375¼
|—11
|Mar
|374¼
|—11
|May
|380¼
|—11
|Jul
|356½
|—11
|Sep
|372¼
|—11
|Est. sales 611.
|Wed.’s sales 611
|Wed.’s open int 3,399,
|up 127
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|983½
|994¾
|982¼
|993¾
|+10
|Mar
|989¼
|999½
|987¾
|999
|+9¼
|May
|1001
|1010¾
|999¾
|1010
|+8½
|Jul
|1013
|1022¾
|1011¾
|1022¼
|+8½
|Aug
|1010½
|1020¼
|1009¾
|1019¾
|+8¼
|Sep
|998¼
|1006½
|997¾
|1006¼
|+7
|Nov
|999
|1007½
|999
|1007
|+6¼
|Jan
|1015
|1016¾
|1009¾
|1016¼
|+5½
|Mar
|1016½
|1018
|1012½
|1018
|+5½
|May
|1018¾
|1023¼
|1017¾
|1023¼
|+5½
|Jul
|1028
|1030½
|1025¼
|1030½
|+5½
|Aug
|1026½
|+5¼
|Sep
|1014¼
|+4¼
|Nov
|1009¼
|1016
|1009¼
|1015¾
|+5
|Jan
|1025½
|+5
|Mar
|1026¾
|+5
|May
|1032¾
|+5
|Jul
|1043
|+4¼
|Aug
|1039½
|+4¼
|Sep
|1027
|+4¼
|Nov
|1031½
|+3½
|Jul
|1053¼
|+3½
|Nov
|1036¾
|+3½
|Est. sales 212,949.
|Wed.’s sales 190,583
|Wed.’s open int 928,753,
|up 5,723
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|41.68
|42.12
|41.68
|42.12
|+.89
|Jan
|41.40
|42.37
|41.20
|42.31
|+.89
|Mar
|41.69
|42.63
|41.48
|42.58
|+.89
|May
|41.99
|42.89
|41.81
|42.88
|+.87
|Jul
|42.23
|43.12
|42.09
|43.10
|+.84
|Aug
|42.02
|42.98
|41.99
|42.96
|+.80
|Sep
|41.87
|42.80
|41.81
|42.78
|+.80
|Oct
|41.86
|42.57
|41.63
|42.57
|+.81
|Dec
|41.85
|42.63
|41.67
|42.60
|+.81
|Jan
|42.48
|42.66
|42.48
|42.66
|+.79
|Mar
|42.60
|42.75
|42.60
|42.75
|+.78
|May
|42.03
|42.90
|42.03
|42.89
|+.77
|Jul
|43.05
|+.78
|Aug
|42.90
|+.78
|Sep
|42.82
|+.78
|Oct
|42.69
|+.78
|Dec
|42.47
|+.78
|Jul
|42.36
|+.78
|Oct
|42.35
|+.78
|Dec
|42.09
|+.78
|Est. sales 163,697.
|Wed.’s sales 153,204
|Wed.’s open int 569,848,
|up 4,494
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|288.40
|288.80
|286.40
|287.40
|—.60
|Jan
|292.00
|293.00
|290.20
|291.10
|—.80
|Mar
|297.00
|298.30
|295.60
|296.50
|—.50
|May
|301.80
|303.10
|300.40
|301.20
|—.70
|Jul
|307.40
|307.90
|305.20
|306.00
|—.90
|Aug
|308.20
|308.80
|306.10
|306.90
|—.90
|Sep
|308.30
|309.00
|306.40
|307.30
|—.80
|Oct
|308.60
|308.60
|306.00
|307.00
|—.70
|Dec
|310.20
|311.10
|308.50
|309.70
|—.50
|Jan
|311.80
|311.90
|309.70
|310.80
|—.40
|Mar
|310.50
|311.50
|310.50
|311.50
|—.30
|May
|312.20
|313.10
|312.10
|313.10
|Jul
|315.50
|Aug
|314.90
|Sep
|313.00
|313.20
|313.00
|313.20
|Oct
|310.60
|Dec
|312.50
|+.10
|Jul
|320.50
|+.10
|Oct
|320.50
|+.10
|Dec
|324.00
|+.10
|Est. sales 136,113.
|Wed.’s sales 124,557
|Wed.’s open int 611,591,
|up 7,700
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.