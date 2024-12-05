CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 537½ 546¾ 535½ 546¾ +8¾ Mar 547¾ 560½ 545¾ 558¼ +10 May 556¾ 568 554½ 566¾ +9¾ Jul 561¼ 573¾ 560 572½ +9¾ Sep 573¼ 585¾ 573 584½ +9 Dec 591 601½ 591 600¼ +8¾ Mar 606½ 614 606¼ 613 +8¾ May 613 617 612½ 617 +8½ Jul 608½ +8½ Sep 614¾ +8½ Dec 627¾ +8½ Mar 637½ +8½ May 622½ +8½ Jul 587½ +8½ Est. sales 82,431. Wed.’s sales 77,662 Wed.’s open int 424,104, up 426 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 421½ 427 420¼ 426½ +4½ Mar 429½ 436 428¼ 435 +5 May 435 441½ 434¼ 440½ +5 Jul 438 443¾ 437 443 +4¾ Sep 425 431¼ 424¾ 430½ +5 Dec 428½ 434¾ 428 434 +5 Mar 440¼ 445¼ 439½ 445 +4½ May 445¾ 451¼ 445¾ 451¼ +4¼ Jul 450¼ 454½ 450 454½ +4¼ Sep 443¼ 444¼ 443 444¼ +3¾ Dec 441 445½ 440½ 445¼ +3¾ Jul 460¼ +3¾ Dec 447 +4 Est. sales 244,857. Wed.’s sales 226,732 Wed.’s open int 1,532,308, up 250 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 341½ —14½ Mar 381¼ 382¾ 362¼ 364 —14¾ May 387 387 370½ 370½ —13½ Jul 377 —11 Sep 372¾ —11 Dec 375¼ —11 Mar 374¼ —11 May 380¼ —11 Jul 356½ —11 Sep 372¼ —11 Est. sales 611. Wed.’s sales 611 Wed.’s open int 3,399, up 127 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 983½ 994¾ 982¼ 993¾ +10 Mar 989¼ 999½ 987¾ 999 +9¼ May 1001 1010¾ 999¾ 1010 +8½ Jul 1013 1022¾ 1011¾ 1022¼ +8½ Aug 1010½ 1020¼ 1009¾ 1019¾ +8¼ Sep 998¼ 1006½ 997¾ 1006¼ +7 Nov 999 1007½ 999 1007 +6¼ Jan 1015 1016¾ 1009¾ 1016¼ +5½ Mar 1016½ 1018 1012½ 1018 +5½ May 1018¾ 1023¼ 1017¾ 1023¼ +5½ Jul 1028 1030½ 1025¼ 1030½ +5½ Aug 1026½ +5¼ Sep 1014¼ +4¼ Nov 1009¼ 1016 1009¼ 1015¾ +5 Jan 1025½ +5 Mar 1026¾ +5 May 1032¾ +5 Jul 1043 +4¼ Aug 1039½ +4¼ Sep 1027 +4¼ Nov 1031½ +3½ Jul 1053¼ +3½ Nov 1036¾ +3½ Est. sales 212,949. Wed.’s sales 190,583 Wed.’s open int 928,753, up 5,723 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 41.68 42.12 41.68 42.12 +.89 Jan 41.40 42.37 41.20 42.31 +.89 Mar 41.69 42.63 41.48 42.58 +.89 May 41.99 42.89 41.81 42.88 +.87 Jul 42.23 43.12 42.09 43.10 +.84 Aug 42.02 42.98 41.99 42.96 +.80 Sep 41.87 42.80 41.81 42.78 +.80 Oct 41.86 42.57 41.63 42.57 +.81 Dec 41.85 42.63 41.67 42.60 +.81 Jan 42.48 42.66 42.48 42.66 +.79 Mar 42.60 42.75 42.60 42.75 +.78 May 42.03 42.90 42.03 42.89 +.77 Jul 43.05 +.78 Aug 42.90 +.78 Sep 42.82 +.78 Oct 42.69 +.78 Dec 42.47 +.78 Jul 42.36 +.78 Oct 42.35 +.78 Dec 42.09 +.78 Est. sales 163,697. Wed.’s sales 153,204 Wed.’s open int 569,848, up 4,494 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 288.40 288.80 286.40 287.40 —.60 Jan 292.00 293.00 290.20 291.10 —.80 Mar 297.00 298.30 295.60 296.50 —.50 May 301.80 303.10 300.40 301.20 —.70 Jul 307.40 307.90 305.20 306.00 —.90 Aug 308.20 308.80 306.10 306.90 —.90 Sep 308.30 309.00 306.40 307.30 —.80 Oct 308.60 308.60 306.00 307.00 —.70 Dec 310.20 311.10 308.50 309.70 —.50 Jan 311.80 311.90 309.70 310.80 —.40 Mar 310.50 311.50 310.50 311.50 —.30 May 312.20 313.10 312.10 313.10 Jul 315.50 Aug 314.90 Sep 313.00 313.20 313.00 313.20 Oct 310.60 Dec 312.50 +.10 Jul 320.50 +.10 Oct 320.50 +.10 Dec 324.00 +.10 Est. sales 136,113. Wed.’s sales 124,557 Wed.’s open int 611,591, up 7,700

