Cintas: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $448.5 million. On a…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $448.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.09.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.56 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Cintas expects full-year earnings to be $4.28 to $4.34 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.26 billion to $10.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTAS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.