Ciena: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $37 million.

The Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $84 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.01 billion.

