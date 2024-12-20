Carnival: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $303 million, after…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $303 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $5.94 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.92 billion, or $1.44 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $25.02 billion.

Carnival expects full-year earnings to be $1.70 per share.

Carnival shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 23%. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.