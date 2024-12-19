CarMax: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $125.4 million.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $125.4 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $6.22 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.99 billion.

