Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $14 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

