Canadian Imperial Bank: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.37 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The bank and financial services company posted revenue of $11.87 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.85 billion, also topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.23 billion, or $5.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.81 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CM

