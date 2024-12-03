Campbell: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $218 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.79 billion.

Campbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.12 to $3.22 per share.

