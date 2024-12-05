Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $41.4 million.…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $41.4 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $740.9 million in the period.

Caleres Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.55 per share.

Caleres Inc. shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 5% in the last 12 months.

