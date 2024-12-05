Buying a Home? What to Know About the Sewer

It’s a safe bet that if you’re looking to buy a home you are thinking about two or three bedrooms,…

It’s a safe bet that if you’re looking to buy a home you are thinking about two or three bedrooms, a spacious kitchen and walk-in closets. Perhaps you’re also hoping for a big backyard. You probably aren’t thinking much about the sewer.

But you really should be.

A home’s sewer transports wastewater from the plumbing fixtures — including sinks, toilets and washing machines — away from the home. Typically found underground on a property, it’s essentially the main drainage line that extends from the house foundation to the connection point with the public sewer or septic tank.

If you’re buying — or selling — a house, here’s what you should be thinking about, and why, when it comes to a new home and the sewer.

If the Sewer Is on Your Property, It’s Your Responsibility

“Homeowners are typically responsible for the sewer lines that run from their house to the public main, known as the sewer lateral,” says Kristina ODonnell, an associate broker and realtor at Realty ONE Group Restore in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Depending on the situation or location, you may find some exceptions, but this is good to follow as a general rule.

“Over time, these pipes can deteriorate, become blocked, sag or even collapse,” ODonnell adds. “Just as you would inspect the roof or foundation, it is important to assess the condition of the sewer lines.”

Unfortunately, simply looking through a dry house and walking in the backyard without finding pools of unclean water collecting in the yard doesn’t mean the sewer is working perfectly fine.

Not Noticing Sewer Issues Doesn’t Mean There Aren’t Any

“One of the biggest expenses a homeowner can face, along with a new roof, is sewer repair or replacement,” says Hendrik Vandepoll, a partner and master plumber with Service Force Plumbing in Rockville, Maryland. “Over the years we’ve had many calls from new homeowners with backed-up sewers just weeks after purchasing their new home.”

Vandepoll says that’s “likely because the previous owners had done just enough to keep things moving while they sold the house.”

They might have had roots removed or cleared a recent blockage without telling the buyers, he explains.

It could be an honest mistake. Not all homeowners are aware of sewer issues, says ODonnell.

“There are disclosure laws that require sellers to report known defects in the home or its systems,” she says, but if a homeowner genuinely doesn’t know anything is wrong with the sewer, they can’t forewarn you.

You May Want a Sewer Camera Inspection

Because a home seller can’t tell you about a sewer problem that they don’t know exists, ODonnell recommends that potential buyers get the sewer professionally examined before purchasing a house.

“Just as you would inspect the roof or foundation, it’s important to assess the condition of the sewer lines,” she says.

ODonnell says that a conventional home inspection might uncover problems with the sewer, but often, it won’t. That’s why some plumbing experts suggest getting a sewer camera inspection.

It can be pricey, on top of all of the other expenses that go into buying a new home. The average cost is $1,000, according to the home improvement network and information website Angi. On the other hand, according to Angi, the average cost to repair a sewer line is $3,199. So you would be spending some money in order to see if there’s a chance you might have to spend much more in the future.

Vandepoll’s partner, Roy Barnes, a co-owner and service manager, says some realty groups require sewer camera inspections for buyers. Your community’s local laws might, too, says Barnes.

“There are places in Pennsylvania, for example, that legally require a sewer camera inspection before a sale,” Barnes says.

The inspection, Barnes says, is to ensure that there are no cracks, bellies, offsets or root intrusions in the sewer line that are likely to cause regular blockages and backups into the home.

And if a seller tried to make their sewer look better than it is, a camera inspection will catch that. “You can’t trick the sewer camera,” Vandepoll says.

Some home inspection companies will perform sewer inspections, and many, if not all, plumbing services will as well.

“In my experience, an experienced plumber is a much more reliable resource, as more than once I have been called out for sewer problems at homes where the home inspector’s camera found no issues,” Vandepoll says. “Someone who has spent years physically replacing damaged sewer pipes will be much better equipped to diagnose problems than someone who has just seen example videos.”

The Older the Home, the More Likely the Sewer Issues

If you want to play the odds and not get a sewer inspection, “a good starting point will always be taking into account the age of the property,” says Eric Bramlett, owner of Bramlett Residential, a real estate brokerage in Austin, Texas. “For example, a general guideline can be that if a property is older than 50 years, then there is a very good chance that the sewage pipes will have been constructed with materials such as cast iron or clay, meaning that the pipes are far more likely to be prone to corrosion or damage.”

Anyone in the real estate business will tell you that you can still have sewer issues with a new home, but again, it’s the older homes where a sewer inspection essentially a must-do instead of a should-do.

Ominous Sewer Signs to Look For

The average homebuyer doesn’t want to pull out a flashlight and start wandering into a sewer. They won’t know what to look for, and parts of the sewer would be unreachable. But Bramlett suggests taking note of trees near the house.

“Their roots can clog up sewer lines,” he says. “If this is something that you’re concerned about or notice when viewing a potential new home, the quick test you can do is run the taps in the property’s kitchen and bathrooms to see if there’s slow drainage. If the water isn’t running up to a normal speed, then this may indicate tree root damage in the pipes.”

Some problem signs are pretty obvious. If you flush the toilet in the home and sewage backs up, or there is a stench in the house, clearly, something is amiss. But sometimes the clues are far more subtle. For instance, if parts of the yard are far greener than others, that could be the sign of a leaking sewer line (sewage is a pretty good fertilizer).

Here’s something you’ll want to remember if you try to fix any sewer issues yourself. “When buying a home, many new homeowners have no idea where sewer lines and other essential utilities are buried on their property.” says Sarah Magruder Lyle, president and CEO of Common Ground Alliance, a member-driven association for the underground utility industry in Alexandria, Virginia.

If you’re going to do any digging in or around your sewer, Lyle urges people to call 811 first. The “Call Before You Dig” service was created to provide a nationwide, easily accessible resource that can help you learn where buried utilities are on your property. This will help you avoid striking a sewer pipe, an internet line, a gas line or anything else going in and out of your home that might be buried.

“This happens nearly 200,000 times each year across America,” Lyle says, about homeowners digging in the wrong place.

The Bottom Line on Sewers and Homes

You really don’t want to ignore the sewer if you’re looking to buy a new home. “Just like technology, sewer systems are great when they are working properly but can cause major problems when they don’t,” ODonnell says.

Unlike the kitchen’s granite countertops, the mudroom, the vast backyard with a tire swing or the outdoor swimming pool, the sewer is nowhere close to being the most fascinating facet of your new home.

Unless it backs up one day, causing havoc in your pipes, your basement or perhaps your living room — then the sewer may, indeed, be the most interesting thing about your home.

