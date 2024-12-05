Build-A-Bear: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $9.9…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $9.9 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $119.4 million in the period.

Build-A-Bear expects full-year revenue in the range of $489 million to $495 million.

Build-A-Bear shares have climbed 65% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 55% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.