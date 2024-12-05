Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $258…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $258 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 55 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Brown-Forman B shares have declined 28% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 28%. The stock has decreased 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.B

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.